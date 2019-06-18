KEVIN ALLEN

JERSEYVILLE — Kevin "Greg" Allen, 61, of East Alton, Ilinois, died June 15, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital ER. He was born on Oct. 24, 1957 in Jerseyville, Illinois to Delbert and Sharon (Gisy) Allen.

He was a maintenance millwright at ConAgra in Alton for several years. He is survived by his father, Delbert Allen of Jerseyville, children Dustin (Brandi) Honchell of Dow, Illinois, Traci Cooper (companion Shawn Grizzle), Thayde Cooper and Hailey Cooper, of East Alton, a sister, Karen (Rick) Meyer of Dow; and grandchildren Hayden and Colton Grizzle, Zoe, Noah and Ryker Honchell, and Kassidy, Khloey, and Ryan Bowman. Greg was preceded in death by his mother, two daughters Tara and Trisha Cooper, a nephew Nathan Pfeiffer, and Greg's significant other, Dollie Cooper on Jan. 28, 2019.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 20 from 4-7 p.m. at Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home, with Pastor Carl Hayes officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.