KEVIN BRENNER

ALTON — Kevin Daniel Brenner, 57, passed away at 8:47 a.m. on Sunday March 31, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on Sept. 25, 1961 in Alton, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his Father Louis Brenner and his brother Patrick L. Brenner.

He is survived by his Mother, Barbara & Stepfather, David W. Hayes of Alton. Still surviving is his Wife Tammie R. Brenner from Godfrey, Illinois.

Kevin Married Tammie in the Summer of 1988 on Aug. 8 in St. Louis, Missouri. He has two daughters; Tanya & James Mitchell of St. Charles, Missouri, Melissa & Richard Bartholomew of Jerseyville, Illinois, and a son; Keith Daniel Brenner of Alton. Kevin has three grandchildren Ryli Brown, Kaitlyn Mitchell, and James Brown Jr. He has three step grandchildren Morgan Bartholomew, Taylar Bartholomew & Jenna Bartholomew, and one step great grandchild, Tripp Hill, a sister; Roxanne (Brenner) Pearson of Brighton, Illinois. A brother; Andrew "Chad" and Angel Brenner of Bethalto, Illinois. and several nieces and nephews; Kyle Brenner, Cheyanne Wallace, Chelsea Brenner & David Brenner. Also survived are is In-laws Kent and Betty Hanks of Godfrey and Larry Vahle of Calvert City, Kentucky.

Kevin was a smart man with a big heart, he enjoyed camping and canoeing in Big Springs on the Current River, he loved the outdoors & riding his mountain bike, he was excellent at playing pool and chess, he also enjoyed spending time with his family and he had a huge soft spot for animals. Kevin loved his coffee and his sweets and he loved his rock and roll music.

Our family is devastated and we will all miss him Dearly. "who is going to set up the yard games for our Barbeques now?"

Kevin, you will be forever in our hearts and always on our mind.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. A private Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton on Saturday, April 6. Memorials can be made out to his wife and family. Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be found at www.staten-fine.com.