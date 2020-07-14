1/1
Kevin Copley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BRIGHTON — Kevin Lee Copley, 64, of Brighton, Illinois, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence.

Kevin was born March 27, 1956 in Traverse City, Michigan. He was the son of Lee and Carol (Wheat) Copley.

He graduated from Southwestern High School in Piasa, Illinois.

He worked at Olin Corporation for 31 years and then for Global Brass and Copper for 10 years until his retirement in 2019.

Kevin is survived by a daughter, Kelly Copley Moore of Marine, Illinois; a grandson, Tanner Moore (Partner Joy Bick) of East Alton, Illinois; a granddaughter, Kennedie Moore of Brighton; and a great-granddaughter, Paisley Moore of East Alton; he is also survived by two sisters, Debbie Cardwell (Jerry) and Valerie Foiles both of Alton; a brother, Kimball Copley (Diana) of Brighton; and lots of nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a grandson, Corey Moore; and a sister, Twila Paynic.

Kevin was a beloved father, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed dearly.

Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a private graveside service at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16. Pastor Jim Kiel will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved