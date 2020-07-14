Kevin Copley

BRIGHTON — Kevin Lee Copley, 64, of Brighton, Illinois, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence.

Kevin was born March 27, 1956 in Traverse City, Michigan. He was the son of Lee and Carol (Wheat) Copley.

He graduated from Southwestern High School in Piasa, Illinois.

He worked at Olin Corporation for 31 years and then for Global Brass and Copper for 10 years until his retirement in 2019.

Kevin is survived by a daughter, Kelly Copley Moore of Marine, Illinois; a grandson, Tanner Moore (Partner Joy Bick) of East Alton, Illinois; a granddaughter, Kennedie Moore of Brighton; and a great-granddaughter, Paisley Moore of East Alton; he is also survived by two sisters, Debbie Cardwell (Jerry) and Valerie Foiles both of Alton; a brother, Kimball Copley (Diana) of Brighton; and lots of nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a grandson, Corey Moore; and a sister, Twila Paynic.

Kevin was a beloved father, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed dearly.

Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a private graveside service at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16. Pastor Jim Kiel will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

