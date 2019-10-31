JERSEYVILLE — Kevin Lynn Dilks, 58, died at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on Dec. 29, 1960, and was the fifth of six children born to Leroy and Margie (Schaaf) Dilks.

Kevin was a Jersey County resident his entire life, and graduated in 1978 from Jersey Community High School. He work experiences were varied, and included time spent in the maintenance departments at both Jersey Community Hospital and Alton Square Mall. For many years, he utilized his excellent mechanic skills at U-Haul in Florissant, Mo., until his failing health took over.

He was well know throughout the Demolition Derby circuit, as he participated in numerous county fairs and exhibitions for nearly 27 years. His passion for being a part of the Derby family was passed on to his two sons, and Kevin cherished the many friendships he made.

Kevin was a guy who always possessed a smile and would assist anyone in need. His family, was first and foremost, the most important part of his life, with his cat, Scoobie, running a close second.

He married the former Christine Chambers on April 12, 1991 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey, Illinois, and their 28 year marriage was blessed with two sons and a grandson.,

Surviving are his wife, Christine Dilks of Jerseyville; two sons, Christopher Dilks of Jerseyville, Justin Dilks, and his companion, Kaitlyn Gunning of Delhi, Illinois; a grandson, Colton John Dilks; a sister and brother in-law, Connie and Richard Lott of Jerseyville; three brothers Ronald Dilks, Jerseyville, Randy Dilks, Jerseyville, and Bill Dilks, Grafton, Illinois; and a sister in-law, Pam Dilks of Grafton; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and host of good friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald L. Dilks; and a niece, Dawn Dilks.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Rev. Larry Hayes will officiate, and his nephew, Brian Lott will deliver the eulogy.

He will be laid to rest in the Fieldon Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Dilks family in care of the funeral home.

