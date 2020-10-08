BRIGHTON — Kevin T Goss, 69, of Brighton, Illinois, died at 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1951 in Alton, Illinois, to the late Wallace and Shirley (Voorhees) Goss.

Kevin worked many jobs throughout his life but was a master auto mechanic for most of it. He had a passion for anything automotive that started at a young age.

This included a stellar racing career throughout the midwest driving the famed "Triple Nickel".

One of his greatest career achievements was owning and operating Goss Auto Repair in Godfrey, Illinois. Later in his career, he transitioned to construction maintenance supervisor with J.J. Wuellner Construction and Jun Construction.

Kevin was president and founding member of the Great River Road Dune Buggies.

He loved building and assisting others with their buggies.

You could find him most Sunday's riding in his buggy with his many friends. He also served as a Knights of Columbus member.

Kevin enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

He loved the outdoors, boating, hanging out in the garage, and enjoying a cold beer.

He loved his kids (goats) Jessie and James; and his two dogs Trip and Eight.

He is survived by his son, Kevin (Jamie) Goss of Jerseyville, Illinois; significant other Amy Crane of Brighton; three grandchildren, Jaleigh, Hadley, and Ella; 10 siblings Wallace Goss, Sharon (Leroy) Rensing, Bob (Elaine) Goss, Diane (Ron) Mead, Larry (Mary) Goss, Denny (Mely) Goss, Mary (Randy) Jones, Donnie (Jane) Goss, Debbie (Kink) Kruse, and Theresa Goss; along with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Also, lifelong friend (brother) Mike Batchelor.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Marie Goss; nephew, Kenny Heater; and his beloved duck D…Weed.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Great River Road Dune Buggies Club for their charitable events (Christmas toy drive, food drive, ect.).

The family requests casual attire…. Love ya man!

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.