GRAFTON – Kenneth Wright Hill, 78, died at 3 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey.

A lifelong Grafton resident, he was born on August 20, 1940 in Grafton to the late Randolph Burl and Josephine (Wright) Hill, and attended Grafton High School.

He began working at a young with Laclede Steel Company, retiring as a Forklift Operator in 2001 after dedicating over 40 years of service.

He married the former Teresa Johnson on October 10, 1958 at the Assembly of God Church in Grafton and together their 60 years of marriage have been blessed with three wonderful children and the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that have followed.

Kenneth was an avid outdoors man and appreciated all that nature had to offer. He enjoying hunting, most especially squirrel and duck hunting; camping; and also worked as a commercial fisherman.

Above all, his life centered around his family and his faith. He enjoyed each and every moment he was able to share with his family, and was a loyal and faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Grafton.

Surviving are his wife, Teresa Hill of Grafton; two sons and daughters in-law, Kenneth Wayne and Vicky Hill of Florissant, CO and Kevin and Becky Hill of Otterville; a daughter and son in-law, Teresa Jo and Brian Lafferty of Biglerville, PA; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; as well as a brother and sister in-law, Robert and Sue Hill of Grafton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Shook.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Monday, August 12 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in Grafton will burial to follow at the Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Family, First Baptist Church of Grafton or to the .