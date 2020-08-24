BETHALTO — Kevin Kattelman, 59, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, having lived life to the fullest.

He was born on May 30, 1961, in Louisiana, Missouri. He was the son of Thomas and Mary (Houchins) Kattelman.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly "Kim" Kattelman, who he married in Bethalto, Illinois, on Jan. 7, 1984.

Kevin was in the Mortgate Industry for 30 years and has worked as a Business Development Executive at NETCO Title since 2014.

Kevin was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace and part of the Realtor Association. He loved playing golf every Wednesday. Kevin was a St. Louis Cardinal fan, St. Louis Blues fan, and loved watching college football and basketball. Kevin loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his granddaughter.

In addition to his wife, Kimberly; he is survived by his mother, Mary (Bill) Van-Hoose, of Grigsville, Illinois; children, Kyle (Kristie) Kattelman of Hoboken, New Jersey, Kris Kattelman and significant other, Angelia Thieret of Stillwater, Oklahoma; sisters, Susette Russo and fiancé, Doug Poole, of Bethalto, Yvette Scott of St. Louis, Missouri, granddaughter, Sandra, and many nieces and nephews.

Kevin is preceed in death by his father, Thomas Kattelman.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. until noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Family would like to request masks to be worn.

A private funeral service will be held at Elias, Kallal, & Schaaf Funeral Home, Bethalto.

Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society.

