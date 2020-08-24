1/1
Kevin Kattelman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BETHALTO — Kevin Kattelman, 59, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, having lived life to the fullest.

He was born on May 30, 1961, in Louisiana, Missouri. He was the son of Thomas and Mary (Houchins) Kattelman.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly "Kim" Kattelman, who he married in Bethalto, Illinois, on Jan. 7, 1984.

Kevin was in the Mortgate Industry for 30 years and has worked as a Business Development Executive at NETCO Title since 2014.

Kevin was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace and part of the Realtor Association. He loved playing golf every Wednesday. Kevin was a St. Louis Cardinal fan, St. Louis Blues fan, and loved watching college football and basketball. Kevin loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his granddaughter.

In addition to his wife, Kimberly; he is survived by his mother, Mary (Bill) Van-Hoose, of Grigsville, Illinois; children, Kyle (Kristie) Kattelman of Hoboken, New Jersey, Kris Kattelman and significant other, Angelia Thieret of Stillwater, Oklahoma; sisters, Susette Russo and fiancé, Doug Poole, of Bethalto, Yvette Scott of St. Louis, Missouri, granddaughter, Sandra, and many nieces and nephews.

Kevin is preceed in death by his father, Thomas Kattelman.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. until noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Family would like to request masks to be worn.

A private funeral service will be held at Elias, Kallal, & Schaaf Funeral Home, Bethalto.

Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 24, 2020
Kevin was my Cardinal buddy. We would talk about baseball. Also stories about his dad. Then laugh at the stories about the deer in his yard. Kevin you will be missed.
Judi Wilson Pierce
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved