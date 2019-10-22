GODFREY — Kevin Elaine (George) Wickenhauser passed away unexpectedly at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. Kevin was born Sept. 7, 1949 in Wood River, Illinois, daughter of the late Darrell and Eileen (O'Neill) George.

Kevin married her loving husband Bruce Wickenhauser in Alton, Illinois, on March 4, 1977. They have one daughter, Molly (Steven) Sumner of St. Louis, Missouri, and one incredibly loved grandson, Henry. Henry was the light of Nana's life. She is also survived by a beloved brother, John (Bev) George of Carol Stream, Illinois.

Kevin was warm, sincere and a loyal friend to many. She was loved for her infectious laugh, her positive outlook on life, and her wonderful sense of humor. Kevin truly believed that to have a good friend, you had to be a good friend, and she always put others first.

After graduating from East Alton Wood River High School, Kevin went to work for the Illinois Bell, which later became ATT. She retired after 30 years of service. She spent the next 17 years working at Josephine's Gift Shop, where she met even more of her many dear friends. Kevin always referred to Josephine's as her "happy place." She took great joy in emceeing their annual fashion show and was greatly admired for her sense of style and creativity. Kevin was as unique as her name, and she will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois, followed by burial at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. A celebration of life will begin at 4 p.m. at Bluff City Grill in Alton. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.