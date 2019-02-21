KIM SICKBERT

MORO — Kim R. Sickbert, 76, passed away at 7:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri, surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 20, 1942, in Edwardsville Township, the son of the late Courtney and Esther (Wagner) Sickbert. He married the former Mary Hawkins on Dec. 21, 1962, at the Church of Christ in Wood River, and she survives.

Other survivors include one son, Eric Sickbert of Joplin, Missouri; two daughters and a son-in-law, Dawn Wilson of Godfrey, Illinois, Angela and Kyle Brice of Crestwood, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Aaron Francis and his wife, Anide, Mikayla Hellrung and her husband, Josh, Tanner Wilson, Mariah Wilson, Keegan Brice, Nolan Brice, Quin Brice, Rowan Brice; an expectant great-granddaughter; one sister and brother-in-law, Marge and Harold Baker; and many other extended family and friends.

Kim was formerly employed as a mold maker at Owens-Illinois Glass Works. He then went to work as a machinist at Boeing. When Kim retired, he drove a semi over the road for Sickbert Trucking. He then went to work driving a semi-truck for Dorsey Farms.

Kim loved the outdoors, mowing grass, and helping others. He volunteered many hours at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville where he mowed the grass and performed many upkeep duties. He was a member of the Godfrey Church of Christ.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at noon on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Vaughn Hill Church of Christ, 662 South Bellwood in East Alton, Illinois. Private family burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 25 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Schwachman – Diamond Syndrome Foundation, PO Box 6723, Florence, Kentucky, 41022 or to Evelyn's House, 1000 North Mason Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.