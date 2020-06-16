Kimberle Carbin

GODFREY — Kimberle Denise (Crotty) Carbin, 63, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at 8:02 a.m., at her home.

She was born Nov. 29, 1956, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of John and Norma (O'Donnell) Crotty, Sr. She married Paul Carbin on March 3,1989.

Kimberle had a strong love for animals and a soft spot for her dog, Barton Blue, who she considered a son. She also liked entertaining with her family dinners and could make the best carrot cake ever. She also loved to test her luck on poker machines every now and then.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Carbin of Godfrey; her daughter, Stacey (William) Ennis of Wood River, Illinois; two grandchildren, Alexander and Brandon Ennis of Wood River; two brothers, John (Belinda) Crotty, Jr. of Dorsey, Illinois, and Kevin (Debbie) Crotty of Roxana, Illinois; a sister, Kathleen Curtis of East Alton, Illinois; a niece, Katrina Crotty; and a nephew, John (Michelle) Crotty, III.

Kim was preceded in death by her mother and a brother, Jeff Crotty.

Private visitation and services will be held Thursday, June 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter or American Lung Association.

