JERSEYVILLE — On Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Kimberly Ann Meyer, loving wife, mother, and sister passed away at home in Jerseyville, Illinois, with her family, at the age of 53.

Kim was born on May 17, 1966 in Jerseyville, to Waldo and Sue Snider. She graduated from Calhoun High School in 1984 and then attended Robert Morris College where she went on to be a business office manager at Alton, Illinois, Multi-specialist and Riverbend.

On Sept. 16, 1989, she married the love of her life, Douglas Lee Meyer. They raised one daughter, Amy Lynne Meyer, who resides in Jerseyville.

Kim had a passion for making personalized jewelry and crafts that not only her family loved but everyone she made items for. Nothing made Kim happier than seeing the smile on people's faces who adored her work. She was so happy and excited to be planning and decorating for her first grand baby coming this April. Kim was a past member of St. Mary's school board and involved in community activities.

Kim was immensely proud of her family and friends and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Waldo and Sue Snider.

She is survived by her husband, Doug Meyer; her daughter, Amy Meyer; and her siblings, Melinda Snider of Brussels, Illinois, Greg and Mindy Snider of Alton, Scott Snider of Hardin, Illinois, and Danny and Marcy Snider of Michael, Illinois; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The visitation will be Friday, Feb. 14, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brussels at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Cresswell Cemetery in Golden Eagle.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Family Choice.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.