ELDRED — Kimberly "Kim" Handlin Schmidt, 58, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home in Eldred, Illinois.

Born in Carrollton, Illinois, on Sept. 14, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Thomas C. Handlin and Shirley Evans Handlin of Eldred.

Surviving besides her Mother are a daughter, Nicole (husband David) Wolfley of Eldred; grandchildren, Maisy, Millie, and Molly; a brother, Thomas Kelly (wife Cathy) Handlin of Eldred; and a nephew, Randy Handlin of Jerseyville, Illinois.

Kim was a Registered Nurse for 38 years. She went back to obtain her BSN in 2010 and completed her Masters in Nursing in 2013. She also held nursing licenses in several states, on top of various certifications. Currently she was working for Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Springfield, Illinois, as a Holistic Health Specialist. She was a 47 year member of the Eldred Baptist Church.

Kim enjoyed using Facebook to keep in touch with friends and family, and she loved her grandchildren as well as her entire family dearly. But she loved to spoil the grandchildren most of all.

Due to the current regulations at this critical time, private services will be held. The family would like to mention Honorary Pallbearers for Kim — Jay Newton, Jeff Newton, Kevin Brannan, Tim Preston, and David Carr.

Memorial donations are suggested to the family. If you wish you can mail them to the funeral home at: P.O. Box 112, Carrollton, IL 62016.

Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.