KRISTINA REEDY

BRIGHTON — Kristina "Krissy" Dawn Reedy, 39, of Brighton, Illinois passed away unexpectedly at 8 p.m. on Sunday July 14, 2019. She was born on Jan. 21, 1980 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Linda (Well) Reedy and Terry Reedy. She was a clerk at Huck's Gas Station in Alton.

Krissy is survived by her mother, Linda Reedy of Brighton; son Nathan Burford of Brighton; brother Jeffery (Jennifer) Reedy of Brighton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Terry Reedy; brother Scott Reedy.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton. Private burial will be at Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

Online information and guestbook may be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com