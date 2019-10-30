WOOD RIVER — Kristine Little, 50, passed away at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born Nov. 26, 1968, she was a daughter of Maurice and Shirley (Stewart) Vinyard of Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

She married Mark A. Little Feb. 16, 2000 in Edwardsville, Illinois. He survives.

Krissy was a P.E. and driver's ed teacher at Roxana High School. She also had coached girls' volleyball, golf, and softball in her years there. She loved all sports, and would watch anything, but she was a devoted Cardinal baseball fan.

She was a lifetime Catholic Church member.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her children, Jared O'Dell of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Brandon Little and Emma Little, both of Wood River, Illinois; her sisters, Mary (Mike) Kurth of Wood River and Theresa (Rick) Bohnenstiehl of Bethalto, Illinois; brothers Bill (Jennifer) Vinyard of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Tim (Dee) Vinyard of Edwardsville and Jeff (Kim) Vinyard of Brighton, Illinois; brothers-in-law Matthew (Natalie) Little of Bethalto and Monte (Kathy) Little of Mitchell, Illinois; sister-in-law, Christina Little of Godfrey; step-brother-in-law Milton "Skip" (Melissa) Sherfy of South Roxana, Illinois; her father-in-law, Charles (Kathryn) Little of Benton, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rose Little and her mother-in-law, Christina Bryan.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Arrangements, information and online guestbook through Paynic Home for Funerals are available at www.paynicfh.com.