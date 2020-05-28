Krysta Bricker
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Krysta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETHALTO — Krysta M. Bricker, 28, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, while under the care of BJC Hospice. She was born on Aug. 23, 1991 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Richard A. and Lisa M. (Goatley) Bricker, Jr. She is a graduate from Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, class of 2010. Krysta enjoyed being with her son, Aaden. She loved riding in her dad's t-bucket, and any type of hot rod. Krysta also loved the outdoors, pumpkin patches, parks, lakes, rivers, being by her house, her nieces and nephews, going to Chicago for hot dogs and roast beef sandwiches and just loved life. Along with her parents, Richard and Lisa, Krysta is survived by her son, Aaden A. Maldonado of Pontoon Beach, Illinois; her significant other, Neal Dickinson of Bethalto; paternal grandmother, Patty (Fred) Cosby of Cottage Hills, Illinois; siblings, DJ McGee of St. Louis, Missouri, and Brandy Lawrence of Cottage Hills; nieces, Nikita and Jasmine; and a nephew, Lucas. Krysta was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Richard Bricker, Sr; maternal grandmother, Joyce Goatley; and maternal grandfather, Gene Goatley. Visitation will be private. A sunset burial will follow at Short Cemetery. Pastor Jason Pierce will officiate. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to American Cancer Research. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved