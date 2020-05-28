BETHALTO — Krysta M. Bricker, 28, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, while under the care of BJC Hospice. She was born on Aug. 23, 1991 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Richard A. and Lisa M. (Goatley) Bricker, Jr. She is a graduate from Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, class of 2010. Krysta enjoyed being with her son, Aaden. She loved riding in her dad's t-bucket, and any type of hot rod. Krysta also loved the outdoors, pumpkin patches, parks, lakes, rivers, being by her house, her nieces and nephews, going to Chicago for hot dogs and roast beef sandwiches and just loved life. Along with her parents, Richard and Lisa, Krysta is survived by her son, Aaden A. Maldonado of Pontoon Beach, Illinois; her significant other, Neal Dickinson of Bethalto; paternal grandmother, Patty (Fred) Cosby of Cottage Hills, Illinois; siblings, DJ McGee of St. Louis, Missouri, and Brandy Lawrence of Cottage Hills; nieces, Nikita and Jasmine; and a nephew, Lucas. Krysta was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Richard Bricker, Sr; maternal grandmother, Joyce Goatley; and maternal grandfather, Gene Goatley. Visitation will be private. A sunset burial will follow at Short Cemetery. Pastor Jason Pierce will officiate. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to American Cancer Research. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 28 to May 29, 2020.