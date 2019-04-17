KURTIS WEAVER

JERSEYVILLE — Kurtis M. Weaver, 59, passed away on April 13, 2019 at Jersey Community Hospital.

Kurtis was born on Jan. 10, 1960 to Howard & Audrey (Weaver) Weaver in Grafton, Illinois. He married Dawn Pleger on Dec. 31, 1998 in Carrollton, Illinois. Kurtis was a US Army Veteran serving for 6 years and was an Engineering Supervisor at Lumiere Place in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a member of The Bridge Church, The Boy Scouts of America, and a board member of the SWIC HVAC program.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, campfires, target shooting, and scouting with his grandsons. He truly enjoyed his family. Over the last year all of his family had gathered two times to enjoy the company of all. The second time was to celebrate Howard's Heavenly Birthday. It was a great day of fish frying and target shooting.

Kurtis is survived by his wife: Dawn Weaver of Carrollton; his daughter: Corinthia Grizzle of Florissant, Missouri.; his grandchildren: Taeler, Victor, and Emmitt Grizzle of Florissant; his siblings: Shelia (Bill) Martin of Godfrey, Illinois, Ruby Talley of Mount Vernon, Crystal (Scott) Morgan of Lake St. Louis, and Louis "Barry" (Brenda) Weaver of Summersfield, Georgia.

Kurtis was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Stanley Weaver, and brother-in-law: Dennis Talley.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19 at The Bridge Church in Alton, Illinois. Officating will be Pastor Steven Helfrich. Burial will take place at Rosedale Cemetery with military rites by Jerseyville American Legion #492. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.