ALTON —Kyle E. Spann, 29, departed this life unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 6, 2020.

He was born in Clayton, Missouri, on Feb. 5, 1991 to Mr. Charlie Spann Sr. and Ms. Angeline Rogers. Kyle was known as the gentle giant with the quiet personality and welcoming smile.

Kyle is a 2009 graduate of Alton Senior High School. He prided himself on being a good student and member of the Alton Redbirds football team. He was employed by Alton School District 11 at the time of his passing.

Kyle was a devoted son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend that demonstrated unconditional love for those whom his life touched.

Thankfully, Kyle knew God and he knew love. He departed this life having experienced the love shared by Ms. Courtney Rucks, his girlfriend of eight years.

Kyle is survived by his parents; brothers, Lorenzo Cooper of Macon, Georgia, Charlie Spann Jr. (Kendra) of Chapman, Kansas, Kenneth Rainford and twin brother, Lyle Spann, both of Alton, Illinois.

Kyle leaves behind a paternal grandfather, Mr. James Spann Sr. (Evelyn) of South Bend, Indiana; and maternal grandfather, Mr. Joseph Holliday Sr. of Alton.

Kyle's life and memory will forever be celebrated by Randy Ray Donald, Brad Davis, Romero Ragin and countless family members, friends and acquaintances that were afforded the gift of knowing him.

Kyle is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Ms. Josephine Spann, and maternal grandmother, Ms. Vina Holliday of Alton, Illinois.

While Kyle's earthly presence will be absent, his memory will live on forever in the hearts of many.

Visitation Monday July 13, from 1 p.m. until private family service (50 or less) at 2 p.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.

Masks are Mandatory.