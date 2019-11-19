WOOD RIVER — Jaenne M. Lynch, 91, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton, Illinois, with family all by her side.

Born in Alton on Sept. 2, 1928, she was the daughter of Dr. Leo Henry and Minnie "Edith" (White) Konzen.

Jaenne had worked in the Human Resources Department at Alton Memorial Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 2004.

She had volunteered at St. Anthony's Hospital and for many activities and events at Holy Angels Parish/St Bernard Church in Wood River. She took Holy Communion to nursing homes and to those otherwise unable to recieve.

An avid supporter of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, she had a big heart and touched many lives. She will truly be missed.

Surviving are two sons, Shawn Lynch of Wood River, Illinois, and Patrick (Luda) Lynch of Morris, Illinois; a daughter, Mary (Ken) Buttry of Alton; nine grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a brother, Leo (Pat) Konzen of Granite City; a sister, Lucille Friederich of Edwardsville, Illinois; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Friederich in Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joseph Lynch; and a sister, Carmelita Friederich.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made for Masses.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.