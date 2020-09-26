BELLEVILLE — Lamoine Eudean Tinnin, 84, passed away at 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Belleville, Illinois, Memorial.

He was born on June 28, 1936, in Sorento, the son of the late Robert Mason and Viola Jane (Knapp) Tinnin.

He married the former Connie Crawford on Sept. 24, 1998, and she survives.

Other survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Dan Wayman of Florissant, Missouri; two sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Peggy Tinnin of Summerville, South Carolina, and Bradley and Tara Tinnin of St. Louis, Missouri; two step-daughters and their husbands, Jennifer and Eric Reynolds of Belleville, and Elizabeth and Christian Donaldson of Collinsville, Illinois; his grandchildren, Tara, David, Nancy, Terry Jr., Laura, Stella, Sylvia, Amelia, Chelsea, Cassandra, and Sean Michael; his great-grandchildren, Ryley, Grayson, Camryn, Lainey, Charlotte, John, Binx, Forrest, Catie, Lily, and Guinevere; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Kathryn Long; a sister-in-law, Ruth Tinnin; along wirh many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Lamoine worked out of the Carpenter's Union for many years and was a construction supervisor for Hellrung Construction and Barton Construction and he retired from Conoco in 1998.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved his family, woodworking, and going to church. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Branson, Missouri.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Verna Jean Long Tinnin; and his siblings, Mary Edna, Hazel Leola, Irene, Ira Benjamin "Sonny", Ruth Geraldine "Geri", Allen Leon, and Dwayne Eugene "Gene".

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials are suggested to St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 955423, St. Louis, Missouri, 63195-5423 and can be found online at secure2.convio.net.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.