WEST ALTON — Lana C. Tuck, 66, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 2, 1953 in Alton, Illinois, a daughter of Clyde F. and Helen (Elder) Meyers.

Lana was a registered Nurse and worked for the John Cochran VA Hospital.

In her younger years, Lana enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, and crocheting. She was a Cardinal's Baseball fan and loved her town of West Alton, Missouri. She was very involved in her community and was thoughtful and caring of the residents that lived there. Most of all, Lana loved her family, and invested all of her time and efforts into spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Jason M. Tuck (fiancée, Amanda Harris) of Wood River, Illinois, Jennifer Tuck of West Alton, and Josh Tuck (Stephanie) of West Alton; four grandchildren, Zane, Cheyenne, Marcella, and Charlotte Tuck; two brothers, Timothy L. Meyers (Catherine) of West Alton, and Gregory K. Meyers (Nancy) of Warrenton, Missouri; a sister, Laurie Davidson (Michael) of St. Charles, Missouri; nine nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.

Lana was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and daughter-in-law Julie Tuck.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Solace Hospice or the .

