MORO — Larry K. Bandy, 77, passed away at 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 12, 1942 in Mulberry Grove, Illinois, a son of Gerald and Nelda (Schmollinger) Bandy. On Jan. 15, 1972 he married Charlene DeWerff at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, Illinois.

Larry served his country in the United States Army after being drafted and fought in the Vietnam War.

He attended East Alton- Wood River Schools and graduated in 1960.

Larry started farming the DeWerff family farm in 1972 and farmed that land for all of his married life. He also worked at Granite City, Illinois, Steel as a welder and teacher. He retired in 1999.

Larry loved his wife and enjoyed spending time with his family. His passion was rebuilding old cars over the years. He and his wife were members of the Chevy Nomad club and enjoyed driving their '56 Chevy Nomad to different states.

In addition to his wife, Charlene; he is also survived by three children, Robin Halemeyer (Kevin), Gail Akeman (Richard), and Matt Bandy; four grandchildren, Hayley Day, David Akeman, Lucas Bandy and Sam Heyen; a sister, Donna Laster; a brother, Mike Bandy (Shirley); and several nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerry Bandy; brother-in-law, Charles Laster; and a nephew, Kevin Laster.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf funeral home in Bethalto, Illinois.

A service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church landscaping fund, Davita Center for Dialysis, or s Project.

