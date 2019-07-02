LARRY CHAMNESS

GRANITE CITY — Larry D. Chamness, 53, of Granite City, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home.

He was born on April 5, 1966 in Alton, Illinois, to Morris A. Chamness and Dorothy A. nee: Lang Barrett.

Larry married Tammy Hall in Granite City on Nov. 19, 1994.

The loving husband and father was a maintenance worker for Holton Meat Company in Sauget, Illinois. He enjoyed gambling and participated in several poker tournaments.

Besides his wife and parents, Larry is survived by a son, Darren Chamness of Granite City; a grandson, Aiden Chamness; a brother, Jason Barrett of Granite City and 2 sisters: Sherry (Gary) Dacus of Tennessee and Kelly Chamness of Granite City.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, July 8 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. The funeral service will held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at the funeral home with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Maryville Rd in Granite City.

Memorials may be made to the .

