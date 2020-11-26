PLEASANT HILL — Larry D. Cress, 81, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home.

Larry was born Sept. 25, 1939, near Pleasant Hill, a son of Harold D. and Eva Lela Wombles Cress.

He married Barbara Sue Settles on Aug. 31, 1958, in Pleasant Hill, and Barbara preceded him in death on Dec. 17, 2009.

Larry was employed by the Teamsters Union in Wood River as a professional truck driver, retiring from CBW Transport Services Inc. in South Roxanna.

Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1958-1964 and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Pleasant Hill American Legion Post 1048.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Wood River and the Elks Lodge in Louisiana, Missouri.

Larry enjoyed camping and playing the piano. Most important to him was the time spent with his family and friends.

He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill.

Survivors include two daughters, Dawn Cress Crowder, of Tampa, Florida, and Tracy Overstreet, of Tampa, Florida; five grandchildren, Ryan Smith, of Pleasant Hill, Cassie Smith, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Carly Rosecrans, of Tampa, Florida, Sara Overstreet, of Tampa, Florida, and Annie Castellano, of Tampa, Florida; seven great grandchildren, Anna and Henry Smith, Joseph, Amelia and Alana Castellano, Delilah Lindsey and Tilly Davidson; a sister, Jean Graham, of Rockport; and, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a sister, Marie Lawson, and two brothers, Ray Marshall and Walter "Dub" Cress.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 28, at the First Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill conducted by pastors Don Greg Carr and Michael Thomas. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday, Nov. 28, at the church. If you plan on attending, please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill–Spring Creek First Responders or to the charity or organization of the donor's choice.

Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill is handling the arrangements.