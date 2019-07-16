LARRY DUNHAM

KANE - Larry L. Dunham, 69, died unexpectedly at 11:09 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Greene County, Illinois on July 26 1949, and was the son of the late Lester and Armeda (Talley) Dunham.

He had worked at Olin Corp. in East Alton, Illinois, as well at ConAgra in Alton, Illinois. He is best known for his love of life, kind heart, and his ability to always make people smile.

He first married Janet Kinser on Jan. 10, 1970, and she tragically died on July 1, 1976. He then married Victoria "Vickie" Driver on Nov. 20, 1976, and they shared 19 years together before her death on Jan. 23, 1995. His marriage to Barbara (Hennessey) East took place in Fieldon on June 18, 2005, and together, they have been blessed with 14 years.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Dunham of Kane, Illinois; a daughter and son in-law, Julie and Chris Wilfong of Jerseyville, Illinois; a son and daughter in-law, Brandon and Janelle Dunham of Jerseyville; six grandchildren; nine step grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; Four Step Children and their spouses, Russell and Mary Reynolds East of Omaha, Nebraska, Dale and Dia East of Fieldon, Illinois, Bryan East, and his companion, Carrie Abbott of Fieldon, and Patricia and Paul Plunkett of Fieldon; and two brothers and sisters in-law, Jerry and Brenda Dunham of Brighton, Illinois, and John and Joy Dunham of Jerseyville.

In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert "Gene" Dunham, Frank Dunham, and James Dunham; and three sisters, Nina Marshall, Clara Stierley and Irene Anderson.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18.

Burial will take place in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.