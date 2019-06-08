JERSEYVILLE — Larry Dale "Hammer" Fry, 78, died unexpectedly at 9:07 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home in Jerseyville.

He was born in Pascola, Missouri on June 6, 1940, one of five children born to the late Kenneth and Beatrice (Warren) Fry Sr., and grew up along with his siblings in Jerseyville where he graduated with the class of 1960 from Jersey Community High School.

A lifelong resident of Jersey County, Hammer worked as a fabricator at Federal Steel where he dedicated over 30 years of service, prior to his retirement.

Following his retirement, he was a familiar face hauling grain for his brother, Marvin, and other area farmers.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed horseback riding and navigating his side-by-side, checking livestock.

Hammer was a man of his word, and lived his life with an honest and straight-forward personality. He spoke his mind, and there was never any doubt with where you stood with him. He would give his last dollar or the shirt off his back to help those he cared about and enjoyed his time volunteering for the Otter Creek Historical Society. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him a tremendous amount of joy, and he will be deeply missed by not only his family, but all who loved and knew him.

Surviving are two sons and daughters in-law, Clark and Linda Fry of Godfrey and Craig and Gina Fry of Brighton; two daughters and sons in-law, Beth and Jack Geisler of Medora and Marian and Robbie Scott of Fieldon; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers in-law, Sue and Emil Fessler of Jerseyville and Linda and Bob Dunham of Highland; two sisters in-law, Phyllis Fry of Jerseyville and Mary Fry of Flint, MI; as well as Linda Drainer, and her husband Ed and family, who Hammer considered to be one of his own children.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Fry Jr. and Marvin Fry.

A memorial visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, with a memorial service taking place at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Otter Creek Historical Society in care of the funeral home.