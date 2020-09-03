1/1
Larry Graham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARDSVILLE — Larry Dale Graham, 77, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Aishe and father, Earl Aishe, from Scotland, Indiana;

Larry is married to Karen Patty-Graham and has four children, Nita Sue Graham, Gina Segobiano (Tony), Steven Graham, and Mark Patty (Elizabeth); he has two grandchildren, Kelli Stiltz (Zach) and Scott Segobiano; Larry has one brother, Bob Aishe; and a nephew, Major Aishe, from Tell City, Indiana; also surviving is Larry's first wife, Waneta Graham, from Granite City, Illinois.

Larry's visitation has been scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sunset Hill Funeral Home located at 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, Illinois, on Monday, Sept. 7.

A private family service will begin at 7 p.m. A celebration of life for all family, friends, and past coaches and players will be scheduled in the summer in coordination with the IBCA of Southern Illinois Hall of Fame event.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association of Southern Illinois care of Larry Graham Scholarship Fund to 6 Wiltshire Court, Edwardsville, IL 62025 or to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund, at One Hall of Fame Court, New Castle, IN 47362, www.hoopshall.com.

For a full obituary and additional information on Larry's life, please go to www.sunsethillcemetery.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
7
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
50 Fountain Drive
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 656-3220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved