EDWARDSVILLE — Larry Dale Graham, 77, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Aishe and father, Earl Aishe, from Scotland, Indiana;

Larry is married to Karen Patty-Graham and has four children, Nita Sue Graham, Gina Segobiano (Tony), Steven Graham, and Mark Patty (Elizabeth); he has two grandchildren, Kelli Stiltz (Zach) and Scott Segobiano; Larry has one brother, Bob Aishe; and a nephew, Major Aishe, from Tell City, Indiana; also surviving is Larry's first wife, Waneta Graham, from Granite City, Illinois.

Larry's visitation has been scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sunset Hill Funeral Home located at 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, Illinois, on Monday, Sept. 7.

A private family service will begin at 7 p.m. A celebration of life for all family, friends, and past coaches and players will be scheduled in the summer in coordination with the IBCA of Southern Illinois Hall of Fame event.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association of Southern Illinois care of Larry Graham Scholarship Fund to 6 Wiltshire Court, Edwardsville, IL 62025 or to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund, at One Hall of Fame Court, New Castle, IN 47362, www.hoopshall.com.

For a full obituary and additional information on Larry's life, please go to www.sunsethillcemetery.com.