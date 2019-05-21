HAMANN
HIGHLAND — Larry E. "Laughing Larry" Hamann, age 70, of Highland, Illinois, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at the funeral home and from 8-10 a.m. on Friday, May 24 at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.