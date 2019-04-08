LARRY HOSTETLER

GODFREY — Larry D. Hostetler, 77, died at 4 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center.

He was born March 1, 1942 in Sugar Creek, Ohio, the son of the late Alvin and Verna Hostetler. He served as a Navy medic and graduated from Kent State University. He was a professor of medical technology at Lewis and Clark Community College for 33 years, and then he worked part time at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in their medical lab. He was a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church where he and Linda served as ushers and greeters for many years. He was a die-hard Chicago Cub fan and enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels. On June 9, 1978 in Navarre, Ohio he married Linda Hazel and she survives.

Also surviving are one step son, James Sprague of Godfrey, Illinois, and one daughter, Teresa Perry of Godfrey, one granddaughter, Megan Perry, one great grandson, Carter, a brother, Kenny Hostetler of Navarre, Ohio, two brothers in law, Ronny Hazel of Massillon, Ohio, and Robert Hazel of Canton, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by one nephew, Rodney Hostetler.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 10 from 6 p.m. until funeral services at 7 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. Reverend Steven J. Friese will officiate. Burial will be in the church prayer garden with full military honors by VFW Post 1308. Memorials may be given to Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com