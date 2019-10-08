GODFREY — Larry Johannigmeier, 61, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Illinois.

Born Sept. 19, 1958 in Granite City, he was the son of Donald Lee and Veronica Sylvia (Slominski) Johannigmeier.

He worked as a foreman for Amstead Rail for 41 years, since 1978. He enjoyed motorcycles, road trips, and festivals. Most importantly, his favorite hobby was spending time with his family.

He married Deborah Storll Dec. 29, 2000. She survives, along with a son, Christopher (Christy) Garrison of East Alton, Illinois; a daughter, Kara (Dennis) Pinero; three grandchildren, Ethan and Brady Garrison and Alyssa Pinero; two great-granddaughters, Karlee and Lillian; and three sisters, Debra Johannigmeier of Granite City, Patty (Ron) Cline of Houston, Texas, and Donna (Mark) Campbell of Bloomington, Illinois; and his buddy, Rebel.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at Paynic Home for Funerals. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 12 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the .

