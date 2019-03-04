LARRY KIRK

BETHALTO — Larry E Kirk Sr., 71, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away at 6:39 a.m. on March 1, 2019 at home.

He was born on Dec. 19, 1947 in St. Albans, West Virginia to Clarence and Elizabeth (Maynard) Kirk.

He married Lesa (LoBianco) Kirk on Oct. 25, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Carole and Jesse Shaw of Harrisonville, Missouri, Veronica "Shorty" and Robert Morrison of Bunker Hill, Illinois and Cathy Jo and Erik Meininger of Shipman, Illinois, and son and daughter-in-law, Larry Jr and Cindy Kirk of Orr Beach, Florida; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda DuPatz of Alton, Illinois, Rebecca Kirk of Godfrey, Illinois, Lucy and John Beleisch of Mascoutah and Elaine and Henry Clark of Montevallo, Alabama. Larry also enjoyed his favorite pets, his dog, Koda, and parrot, Echo.

Larry was the owner/operator of Kirk Trucking and a US Army Vietnam veteran. He had served as an election judge for Madison County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Elizabeth (Maynard) Kirk; sisters, Doris Jean and Betty Lou Kirk; and brother, Harold Kirk Sr.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at Targhetta Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8 at Targhetta Funeral Home in Brighton with Rev. John Lottes officiating.

Burial will be in Shipman Cemetery with military honors by the Bunker Hill VFW.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Larry Kirk Sr family c/o Lesa Kirk.