Larry Main

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLORIDA — Former Godfrey resident and business owner Larry Wayne Main, 75, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 surrounded by his family in Port Charlotte, Florida, where he has lived for the past 10 years. He was born May 19, 1944 in Carlinville, Illinois.

He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Carolyn (Young) Main. Also surviving are his six children: Diane Reising (Mike) of Worden, Dawn Miller (Jay A.) of Alton, Tracy Grubb of Jerseyville, Jeff Miller (Mary) of Brighton, Laurie Heinlein (Brad) of Alton, and Tia Reising (Ted) of Edwardsville; 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
