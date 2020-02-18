GODFREY — Larry C. Mettler, age 82 of Godfrey, Illinois, died peacefully on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

Mettler was a gifted musician, educator, husband and father. Born on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 1937 in Highland, Illinois, he was the son of Alvin and Pauline (nee Messerli) Mettler.

Larry married Ellen M. Mettler (nee Martin) on Aug. 11, 1968 at the University of Illinois United Methodist Church.

Ellen survives along with their son Brad Mettler and daughter-in-law Catherine, who currently reside in Washington D.C.

Larry was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey, llinois, Phi Sigma Mu honorary music fraternity, Kappa Delta Pi honorary education fraternity, National Education Association, Illinois Education Association, the Music Educators National Conference, and the Illinois Music Educators Association.

After graduating from Highland High School in 1955, Mettler subsequently attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois, where he received both his Bachelor and Master of Science Degrees in music education. He then received an appointment at the State University of New York College of Education at Buffalo, New York, within the music department. After Buffalo, Mettler began an 18-year career within the Carrollton Community School Unit, District No. 1. During this lengthy tenure, Mettler directed the Junior High band, as well as the Senior High marching band, concert and pep bands. He also organized many special groups including a brass choir, German band, jug band, and stage band. He maintained active interests in both professional and civic group activities as a public relations chairman for both the Carrollton Education Association and the Greene County Education Association.

After his time in Carrollton, Larry enjoyed additional successful tenures in his musical career including nine years as leader of the music program at St. Angela Merici school in Florissant, Missouri. Concurrently, Mettler remained a constant and vital leader within the local church community as director of several church choirs, most notably as leader of the music program at Wood River United Methodist Church for over 15 years.

In addition to his music and family, Larry's greatest passion was travel. Having enjoyed visits to 49 states, Mettler also traveled to Europe on multiple occasions. Specifically, he possessed a strong interest in travels to the "old country" as he maintained a lifelong interest his family's Swiss heritage. Upon his retirement from teaching, journeys also included multiple trips to his beloved Hawaiian beaches and visits to the mountains of the Western United States where he learned to ski at the age of 63. Bowling and visual arts were also among Mettler's many diverse interests.

Larry will be greatly missed by family, friends, and his countless students who will all remember him as a kind, compassionate, and talented man.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen M. Mettler, nee Martin, Godfrey; son, Brad C. (Catherine) Mettler, Washington, D.C.; sister, Carole I. Augustin, Pocahontas, Illinois; brothers In-law, Virgil (Amy) Martin, Urbana, Illinois, Ralph (Michelle) Martin, Broadlands, Illinois, and Jack (MaryKay) Martin, Seymour, Wisconsin; sisters-n-law, Joan Beyers, Decatur, Illinois, Peggy (David) Ropiequet, Mattoon, Illinois, and Debra (Larry) LeCrone, Sidney, Illinois; many nieces and nephews; and a special Family Friend, Lloyd Furlong, Highland.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin C. Mettler - Died 3/25/1975; his mother, Pauline E. Mettler. nee Messerli - Died 8/21/2004; and brother-in-law, Burnell J. Augustin - Died 1/25/2019.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.

Private Visitation for immediate family only will be Thursday, Feb. 20, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.

Private Graveside Service for immediate family only will be Friday, Feb. 21, at Highland City Cemetery, Highland, with Rev. Tim Darmour-Paul, Pastor, Grantfork United Church of Christ, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Church Choir at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Godfrey, or Donor's Choice.