LARRY OSELAND

GODFREY - Larry James Oseland, 71, died at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Alton, Illinois on Jan. 23, 1948, and was the son of Dearold Merle and Eileen Marie (Ruth) Oseland.

He was raised in the Alton area, and had been employed by the Olin Corporation in East Alton for the majority of his adult life, retiring as a Supervisor after 37 years of dedicated service.

In his spare time, Larry enjoyed fishing, bowling, participating in numerous leagues and teams throughout the years, and most importantly, spending time with his family.

He married the former Mary Grace Adams on June 11, 1966 in Alton, and together they were just two days shy of celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Oseland of Godfrey, Illinois; a son and daughter in-law, Michael and Amber Oseland of Collinsville, Illinois; two daughters, Laura Hart of Cottage Hills, Illinois and Carolyn Chronister, and her fiance', Jeremy Gilland of South Roxana, Illinois; six grandchildren, Joseph Benson, Dylan Benson, Justin Mulliman, Christopher Brand, Kadi Zezoff and Chase Zezoff; a great granddaughter, Alice Benson; a sister, Carolyn Grant of Alton; and a brother and sister in-law, Richard and Rene Oseland of Cottage Hills.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Oseland; and his father in-law and mother in-law, Oren and Ina Adams.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13.

Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Oseland family in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to crawfordfunerals.com