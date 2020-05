Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Larry Allen Peal, 66, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Alton, Illinois. Survived by sisters, Arlene Bickett and Marilyn Peal-Clyde both of Alton. Private burial in Paradise Cemetery in Land between the Lakes, Kentucky. Marks Mortuary in charge of arrangements.



