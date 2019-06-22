WOOD RIVER — Larry Joe Phillips, 57, passed away 2:01 am, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Integrity Healthcare of Alton.

Born in Alton on April 11, 1962, he was the son of Vern and Jo Ruth (Rodgers) Phillips. He had been a self-employed carpenter.

Surviving are a son, Joseph A. Phillips, his mother, Debbie Lawton; brothers, Jeff (Nina) Phillips of Bethalto, Roger (Wilda) Phillips of East Allton, Vern (Connie) Phillips of Wood River; sisters, Gay (Kerry) Buehlmann, Jill (Dennis) Stevenson all of Alton, Shelly (Denis) Reed of Brighton; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, aunts, uncles and a nephew.

A Celebration of Life memorial visitation will be from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. Monday, June 24 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Darren Carstens will officiate.