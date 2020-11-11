1/1
Larry Reams
BETHALTO — Larry Wade Reams (Uncle Larry as most knew him) of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the age of 56, while resting peacefully with family at his daughter's home near Brighton, Illinois, after a long and hard-fought battle with liver cancer.

Larry worked as a machinist for many years but spent the last 15 years working as laborer out of Local #338 in Wood River, Illinois.

Larry loved the brotherhood and sense of pride he found working for the Labor Hall. It was much more than a job to him; it was a family.

In his spare time, Larry loved every minute he spent with his family and friends, but he enjoyed singing karaoke with them the most. He could bring the whole room to tears with his amazing voice.

But what Larry will be remembered for the most is his smile. He always had it on his face no matter the occasion, and he had a special way of making you smile too.

His sense of humor and fabulous way of making everyone laugh will light up our hearts forever.

He will live on through all of his "Uncle Larry Stories".

Larry is survived by his parents, Larry Woodrow Reams and Delilah Mae(Connor) Reams of Bethalto; his daughter Jessica L (Reams) Slow and her husband Alex; his grandchildren, whom he adored, Nicholas "Nickman" Slow and Jaelyn "Jae Bird" Slow all of Brighton; his two brothers, Terry D. Reams and his wife Rochelle and Ricky W. Reams and his wife Leslie all of Bethalto; a sister, Cheryl L (Reams) Fischer and her husband Jim of Godfrey, Illinois, and his fiancé Julie Swarringin and her daughter Carley of Bunker Hill, Illinois; Uncle Larry is also survived by his nieces and nephews that he bragged on all the time and loved with his whole heart.

The immediate family will be having a private service at Paynic Funeral Home due to Covid-19 restrictions.

We will be planning a Celebration of Life event sometime next year for all his many friends and family to attend.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Darren Bartlett Sr
Classmate
