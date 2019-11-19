WOOD RIVER — Larry Edward Rogers, 81, passed away at 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor.

Born Feb. 17, 1938 in St. Louis County, he was the son of Edward Thomas and Wilma Irene (Mahanna) Rogers.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, he had been in Quality Control for the Ford Motor Company 38 years before retiring in 2001. He had been a member of the United Auto Workers and Alton Eagles.

Surviving are his long-time companion of 50 years, Phyllis Vahle of Jerseyville, Illinois; sons Randy (Margaret) Rogers of Cullman, Alabama, Timothy (Laura) Rogers of Alton, Illinois, and Robert (Donna) Rogers of South Roxana, Illinois; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Doris (Danny) Gress of Wood River; Phyllis' children, Patricia (James) Shaw of Jerseyville, Dennis Vahle and Darryl Kaiser; and eight nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Chad Rogers.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion.