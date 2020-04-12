HOUSTON, Texas — Larry M. Sauls, 62, formerly of East Alton, died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Born on May 10, 1956, in Alton, he was the son of John and Louise (Smith) Sauls.

He had been a pipefitter before retiring.

Surviving are two brothers, Paul Sauls, of Wood River, and Delbert (Carol) Sauls, of Houston; sister-in-law, Elsie Wilkins, of Holiday Shores; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and, dear friends.

Private services were conducted in Houston.

Memorials may be made to 5 A's Animal Shelter in Godfrey .

Marks Mortuary in charge of local arrangements.