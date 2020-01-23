ALTON — Larry Fernando Singleton, at the age 69, departed this life Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at his home. Larry was born July 19, 1950 in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to the union of the late George and Mamie (Brent) Singleton.

He attended Alton, Illinois, Public Schools. His employment included Ducan Foundry and the warehouse until his retirement.

Larry professed a hope in Christ at Millennium Temple Church of God in Christ.

Left to cherish fond memories are six sons, Larry Singleton, Jr., Don Miller, Joshua Wilson, Brandon Singleton, Antwon Bennett, and George Wilson; two daughters, Monique Singleton and Lashawna Wilson; 26 grandchildren; one brother, Carl Singleton; two sisters, Mamie (Paul) Ammonlette and Ella Barnes; and a host of nieces, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Delores Singleton and Thelma Eds; two brothers, Raymond Singleton and Freddie Singleton; and five nephews, Robert Mike, Joey Mike, Andre Singleton, Anthony Singleton, and Steven Singleton.

Visitation will convene Friday, Jan. 24, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Millennium Temple C.O.G.I.C. Dr. J. Michael Porter will eulogize.

Interment will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery. Online registry is available at www.harrisonfuneralchapel.com.