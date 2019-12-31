GODFREY — Larry E. Stark, 58, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at his home, after a 17 month battle with glioblastoma.

He was born at Alton Memorial Hospital on March 17, 1961, son of Ronald L. Stark of Brighton, Illinois, and Mary Ann Williams of East Alton, Illinois. They both survive.

Larry lived in Godfrey his entire life, living out the first 18 years in two different houses in the Crestwood neighborhood. His neighbors there would become lifelong friends. Later on, he would purchase the home he was born in, asking his wife to never sell that house where his life began.

Larry was a people person and made friends everywhere he went. He will be missed by all.

He had a strong work ethic and delivered newspapers as a young teenager for the Alton Telegraph. He worked many jobs after that including, Davis Tire, Moto Mart Gas station attendant, owned his own paper route for the St. Louis Sun and the Globe Democrat, delivered mail for the USPS, and owned his own trash route; all before finding his passion in real estate investing.

In 2004, he received the Great Landlord Award from the Godfrey Village Board. He was quoted in the Alton Telegraph as saying, "I bought my first property in 1984. When I started, I was working two full-time jobs, one to live on and one to invest." Passing his work ethic onto his kids was important to him, and they spent many hours working side by side with him on rental houses.

Larry had a love for fast cars, sleek trucks, and street rods. His 1969 Chevelle, the first car he ever owned, earned him quite a reputation in his younger days. His second love was his 1947 Chevy truck that he entered into street rod events all over the Midwest. Before settling down and starting a family, Larry spent countless hours working on his stock car and winning races down at the track.

When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time at the family farm in Nebo, Illinois, where he built a cabin, maintained and improved the ground; and enjoyed four wheeling and mushroom hunting in the woods. His wife and kids share the love of that land, and plan to honor his memory there in various ways in the future.

He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Clarence and Mildred Stark, and Charles and Emma Robinson.

He is survived by his spouse, Mati (Buis) Stark. They were married at Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois, on Feb. 7, 1998. He is also survived by five children Christy, Mike, Karrie, Katie, and Kenzie, all of Godfrey; one sister Linda Heineman of Bethalto, Illinois; and two nieces Megan (Ryan) Ballesteros and Katelyn Heineman.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Crossroads Community Church in Brighton, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., with a service to follow from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to brain cancer research under the direction of Dr. Milan Chheda at Siteman Cancer Center, in appreciation of his care and support. Siteman Development Office: 7425 Forsyth Blvd., Campus Box 1204, St. Louis, MO, 63105 or (314) 935-4725. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.