ST. LOUIS — Larry A. Tucker, 68, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Quarters at Des Peres in Missouri.

He was born in Alton on Dec. 7, 1950, the son of Elven and Esther (Orban) Tucker. They both preceded him in death.

Larry was a teacher of German and Science at McClure High School in the Ferguson/Florissant School District for 30 years. He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey, Illinois. He loved nature and being outdoors, and he was a member of the Sierra Club. He enjoyed travelling, playing games, and spending time with his friends and family. He will be sadly missed.

Larry is survived by his children, Lois (Scott) Anderson of Wentzville, Missouri and Adam (Ellie) Tucker of Creve Coeur, Missouri; two brothers, Donald (Linda) Tucker of Godfrey, and Roger (Deborah) Tucker of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and three grandchildren, Emma, Lucas and Simon.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 22 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m., at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Reverend Jerry McCaskey will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the .

