JERSEYVILLE — Laura Jean (Wade) Jamieson, 94, of Jerseyville, Illinois, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Willow Rose Rehab & Health Care in Jerseyville. Private graveside services will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with Rev. Don Staten officiating.



