Laura Kroeger-Manley

WOOD RIVER — Laura J. Kroeger-Manley, 91, formerly of Wood River, Illinois, and Burlington, Iowa, passed away at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Riverside Rehabilitation and Health Care in Alton, Illinois.

Born March 13, 1929, she was a daughter of James Oscar and Ethel Marie (Million) Hammond.

She married Clarence Albert Kroeger April, 7, 1951 in Cottage Hills, Illlinois. He passed away March 12, 1980. She later married George Elmer Manley Nov. 10, 1984 in Burlington. He also preceded her in death May 13, 2009.

Laura earned her B.S. in Ed. From Southern Illinois University in 1951, her M.S. in Ed. from SIU in 1962, her Ed. Specialist degree from Western Illinois University in 1971, and her Ph. D. from the University of Iowa in 1979. She retired as a Reading Specialist from the Burlington, Iowa Community School District in 1993, being awarded the Burlington Reading Teacher of the Year in 1984, as well as the Iowa Reading Teacher of the Year in 1992.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, the Iowa State Education Assoc., and National Education Assoc., the International Reading Assoc., Des Moines County, Iowa Retired School Personnel, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Pi Lambda Theta Professional Assoc., Phi Delta Kappa Professional Assoc., People to People International, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Survivors include a daughter, Dorothy A. Carta of Alton; a son, Richard L. (Ellen) Kroeger of Apex, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, and Elizabeth Kroeger, David (Jennifer) Carta, and Timothy (Nicole) Carta; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Errandi of Roxana, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands; she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Burnadene Dupy and Juanita Williams; and five brothers, Raymond, Randall "Duke", Clifford "Kip", Oren, and Cleo Hammond.

Visitation will be Monday, June 29 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor André Dobson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.

Arrangements through Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.