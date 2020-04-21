CARLINVILLE — Laurence "Larry" Benjamin Pitman, 73, of Carlinville, Illinois, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 30, 1946 in Carlinville to Benjamin H. and Rosetta (Bohlmeyer) Pitman.

Larry married Frances Rayline Klaus on July 29, 1967 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and survived by his wife, Rayline Pitman; children, Jennifer (husband Michael) Allen, Michele (husband Edgar) Centeno, and Benjamin (fiance Shelby Greeley) Pitman; sisters, Shirley Pitman and Nadean Pitman; grandchildren, Joshua(wife Lauren) Allen, Joseph Allen, Lilian Allen, Isabella Centeno, Gordon Centeno, Fausto Centeno, Abigail Centeno, and Gloria Centeno; also, great-grandchildren, Emma and Robert Allen.

Larry was a graduate of Southwesten High School and worked at Fred Smith John Deere, Boente Shell, Woods Paulsen, Lapps, and retired from Prairie Farms. He was a Captain with the Carlinville Fire Protection District, serving for 47 years. His memberships included the Macoupin County Blacksmith's Association, TriCounty Tractor Club, and the Centerville Baptist Church.

Honors were performed graveside on Monday, April 20, at 11 a.m. at Shipman City Cemetery, by members of the Carlinville Fire Protection District. Officiated by Pastor Ray Robinson and commanded by Chief Jess McKee and pallbearers, Dale Lowrance, Mark Kanllakan, Blake Hyman, Don Koster, and BJ Vinyard.

The procession route extended from Heinz Funeral Home to the West Main / Shipman Blacktop intersection, with friends paying their respects along the way.

Memorials may be made to the Macoupin County Blacksmith's Association or the Members of the Carlinville Fire Protection District Association.

