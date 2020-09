Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT OLIVE — Lavera Wolf, 86, of Mount Olive, Illinois. Died: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL Funeral Ceremony: Saturday, Sept. 5, at 1:30 p.m. Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mt. Olive. Visitation: Saturday, Sept. 5, Noon until the time of service. Burial and Memorials: Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences: www.beckerandson.com. Becker & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



