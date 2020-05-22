BRIGHTON — LaVerna Helen Roach, 98, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 12:41 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Healthcare in Alton, Illinois. She was born on Dec. 23, 1921 in Brighton to the late George and Alma (Grabbe) Kruse. LaVerna married William Webster Roach on Oct. 16, 1943 in St. Charles, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 1991. She worked several part time jobs, but stayed at home to raise her family. She enjoyed gardening and sewing. LaVerna is survived by three children, Patricia (John) Kohrell of Geneseo, Illinois, Lily Jean (Gary) Highfill of Alton, and William Roach of Brighton; six grandchildren, Lori (John) LeSage, Toni (David) Lehl, Lisa (Flea) Bodine, Christopher (Wendy) Schmidt, Will (Liz) Roach, and Whitney (Chris) Steinkuehler; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sue Kruse; also several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, George and Alma; daughter, Kathy Roach; daughter-in-law, Valerie Roach; brothers, Bill and George Kruse; sisters, Bernice Farmer and Caroline "Tootsie" St. Cin. Private family burial will be held on Saturday, May 23, at Brighton Cemetery with Rev. Ray Robinson officiating. Memorials may be made to St. John's UCC in Brighton. Online information and guestbook may be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 22 to May 23, 2020.