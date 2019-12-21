GREENSBORO, N.C. — Laverne Swaim Brueckmann, 93, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A lifelong resident of Alton and Godfrey, Illinois, she was known as "Peet," a nickname given to her by her brother while still in infancy. Peet relocated to North Carolina in 2017 to allow her son to better monitor her care. She spent a lifetime giving care to family members struggling with disabilities.

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Robert Lee Brueckmann; her father, Marvin W. Swaim; and her mother, Gertrude M. Swaim, all of whom resided in Godfrey.

Peet is survived by her daughter, Carla Brueckmann Nicolini, of Cherryville Missouri, and her son, William Brueckmann, of Summerfield, North Carolina.

As she had requested, Peet will be cremated in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will be interred in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.