ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — LaVerne Elizabeth "Spud" Wilkinson, 85, died on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Born June 21, 1934 in Wood River, Illinois, she was the daughter of Joseph and Viola (May) Harris.

She married Robert Wilkinson, who died April 28, 2010.

Surviving are her grandchildren, Tammy (Mike) Walls, Cayla Buzzard, Tara (Ryan) Shea and Allen Nettleton.

Preceding in death were her parents; husband; daughters, Debbie Howard, Cindy Nettleton; and brother, Charles Harris.

Graveside service and burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6 in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.