Lawerence Albert
BRIGHTON — Lawrence n. Albert, age 90, of Brighton, Illinois, died on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 8:45 p.m. at his home surrounded by loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Merle Adelle Albert; his parents, Ira and Mabel Albert of Brighton; and all of his siblings (Clemence, Cathern, Loyd, and Donald).

He is survived by six children, Colette (Lyn) Miller [Brighton], Chris (Marienne) White [Litchfield, Illinois], Mary Albert [Godfrey, Illinois], Barbara (Jeff) Kruse, [Brighton], Clinton (Cindy) White [Godfrey], and Carroll (Shirley) White [Brighton]; 15 grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and great grandchildren.

Born in rural Shipman, Illinois, he lived in Macoupin and Jersey Counties all his life.

Lawrence was a farmer, banker, builder, angel financier, and an entrepreneur all his life, working every day until his injuries in 2019.

Due to Covid, there will be a private graveside service on Friday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at Shipman Cemetery where he will be buried in the Albert Family plot. Masks and social distancing required.

The family does not want any flowers, but rather, donations to the St. Paul United Methodist Church of Brighton, IL.

Arrangements are under the care of Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Please visit his memorial page at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com to share a condolence, memory, or photo.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Family Funeral Home - Brighton
501 W Center St
Brighton, IL 62012
(618) 372-3712
