LAWRENCE EMMONS

BETHALTO — Lawrence Emmons, 72, passed away 4:54 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born on March 19, 1947 in St. Louis, the son of George Wray & Ermadean (Lee) Emmons.

Lawrence married Glenda Orick on Aug. 17, 1968 at Fee Fee Bapitst Church in Bridgeton, Missouri.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist church where he served as a former Deacon. He retired from the Department of Interior Office of Surface Mining and loved traveling in their RV.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda; two sons, Jimmy (Jeb) Emmons of Lexington, Kentucky and Chris Emmons of Portland, Oregan; one granddaughter, Geneva Emmons; one sister, Jan Emmons of Bethalto, Illinois, and several nieces, nephews, and many loved family and friends.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of memorial services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday July 30 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton with Rev. Andre Dobson officiating.

Inurnment will be private at Memorial Park Cemetery in Malden, Missouri.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com